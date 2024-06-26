General Manager of Colorado State Fair to step down in September

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The General Manager of the Colorado State Fair will be resigning in September. An email was sent out to State Fair staff members earlier this month to inform them of the change.

While it's unclear why the General Manager, Scott Stoller, is stepping down, the Department of Agriculture confirms to KRDO13 that this was a voluntary decision and wishes Stoller the best in his future endeavors.

Below is Stoller's statement.