General Manager of Colorado State Fair to step down in September
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The General Manager of the Colorado State Fair will be resigning in September. An email was sent out to State Fair staff members earlier this month to inform them of the change.
While it's unclear why the General Manager, Scott Stoller, is stepping down, the Department of Agriculture confirms to KRDO13 that this was a voluntary decision and wishes Stoller the best in his future endeavors.
Below is Stoller's statement.
Over the past 6 years I've had the privilege to be a part of this incredible organization, I've had the opportunity to work alongside some truly exceptional people. Together, we've achieved numerous milestones, tackled many large challenges, and forged a clear vision for the future.
While it's bittersweet to say goodbye, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for the State Fair. I am confident that the State Fair will continue to thrive and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.-Scott Stoller, GM for Colorado State Fair