Authorities are now investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a Colorado Springs park

Published 5:22 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly shooting investigation is underway at Dorchester Park in downtown Colorado Springs. Officers with the Colorado Springs police department say they got the call last night around 9:30 p.m. 

Police say the incident began as a "scuffle" between two individuals that escalated into a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds where we've learned he's since died. 

At this point, there have not been any suspects arrested as police continue to investigate the case. This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Ty Evans

