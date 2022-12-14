Skip to Content
1 dead, several taken to hospital after overnight apartment fire in Arvada

Arvada Fire

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Arvada Fire, one person is dead and several people were taken to area hospitals after an overnight apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews from Arvada Fire responded to a report of a fire at the Village West Apartments near West 58th Avenue and Urban Street, just after midnight.

The Arvada Police Department assisted Arvada Fire in the fire rescue, according to a tweet from Arvada Police. An officer was treated for smoke inhalation from evacuation efforts.

At 1:35 a.m., Arvada Fire put out the fire, according to a tweet from Arvada Police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

