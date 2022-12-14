1 dead, several taken to hospital after overnight apartment fire in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Arvada Fire, one person is dead and several people were taken to area hospitals after an overnight apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews from Arvada Fire responded to a report of a fire at the Village West Apartments near West 58th Avenue and Urban Street, just after midnight.

Just after midnight firefighters responded to a fire at Village West Apartments at 58th Ave/Urban St. They were met with heavy fire and smoke. Multiple people transported to area hospitals. Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced. Investigators are on scene. #arvadafire — Arvada Fire (@ArvadaFire) December 14, 2022

The Arvada Police Department assisted Arvada Fire in the fire rescue, according to a tweet from Arvada Police. An officer was treated for smoke inhalation from evacuation efforts.

Arvada Police on scene of apartment fire at 58 Ave and Urban St, Village West Apartments. @ArvadaFire is on scene, fire is out. One APD Officer treated for smoke inhalation, suffered durinng evacuation efforts. pic.twitter.com/UdzeSj9dKU — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) December 14, 2022

At 1:35 a.m., Arvada Fire put out the fire, according to a tweet from Arvada Police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.