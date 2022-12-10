Skip to Content
Outlets at Castle Rock donate over 1,500 toys and gifts to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Outlets at Castle Rock and Ferrari of Denver partnered for the 14th Annual Holiday Toy Drive and Rally to benefit Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

For the last month the two have been collecting donations from the community. According to a press release, they have received over 1,500 toys and gifts.

This morning, there's a multi-car procession starting at Ferrari of Denver and ending up at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for the toy and gift drop-off.

Videos of toys being loaded up into Outlets of Castle Rock vehicle.
Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

