Club Q fundraising event scheduled for Sunday night at Oskar Blues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday night, Oskar Blues in downtown Colorado Springs is hosting a benefit show with local bands, comedians and vendors in hopes of raising money for Club Q victims.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 11. According to a press release from the organizer, there will be a ten dollar donation fee at the door. And certain food and drinks at the restaurant will benefit this fundraiser and help Club Q victims.

Some of the bands playing are Tiny Tomboy, The Keeps and Summer and Krew. All of whom hope music can keep bringing everyone together. There's also going to be poetry, comedy and local vendors.

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

