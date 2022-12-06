Man faces several charges after multiple shots fired at vehicle along Highway 115

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is facing several charges after multiple shots were fired at a vehicle along Highway 115, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office communication center received a report around 8:40 a.m. that a suspect fired several rounds at a nearby vehicle along Highway 115 in an unincorporated area in El Paso County.

At the scene, deputies found several bullet holes in the victim's vehicle. Deputies said the suspect ran from the scene prior to their arrival.

After the sheriff's office evaluated the evidence and gathered information from the victim, deputies were able to immediately identify the suspect in connection to the shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Clayton Roberts. Deputies detained Roberts without incident in Colorado Springs.

According to the sheriff's office, Roberts is facing the following felony charges:

Attempted first-degree assault

Criminal mischief

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Menacing

Misdemeanor crimes

The sheriff's office said Roberts bonded out after he was arrested and booked into El Paso County Jail.

Deputies said they found the weapon used in the shooting at the scene which was retained in evidence.