Published 12:25 PM

Monarch Mountain announces official opening day for 2022-2023 season

Monarch Mountain

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monarch Mountain has officially announced its opening day for the 2022-2023 season.

The resort is set to open on Thursday, Dec. 1, officials announced Wednesday.

Monarch Mountain is one of the few resorts that doesn't produce snow. The resort said it depends entirely on "natural precipitation." Due to the recent snowfall, the resort is able to open four of its 7 ski lifts.

“We could not be more excited to welcome everyone back up to Monarch, it’s going to be a great season!” said General Manager and COO, Randy Stroud.

Monarch Mountain hours of operation:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Running lifts:

  • Caterpillar
  • Tumbelina
  • Panorama
  • Pioneer

Resort officials said open runs have not been determined yet.

The following attractions will be available on opening day:

  • Rental Shop
  • Elation Sports
  • Ski and Ride School
  • Sidewinder Saloon
  • Java Stop
  • Flyby Burritos

Attractions opening at a later date:

  • Children’s Center and Kaleidoscope
  • Kaleidoscope Tubing Park

Access for Uphill will reopen after the "first chair" on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to resort officials. Users must have an Uphall Pass and obey resort policies and use designated routes.

Monarch Mountain recommends skiers and snowboarders to pre-purchase tickets online by 11 p.m. the night before they hit the slopes. Resort officials said reservations are not required to ski or ride.

An inventory reduction sale will be held at the Crest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 3.

You can learn more about opening day and operating hours here.

KRDO News

