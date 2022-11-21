Gov. Polis orders flags lowered to honor victims of LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

DENVER (KRDO) -- Sunday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide to honor the victims of the LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting in Colorado Springs.

All public buildings are ordered to lower flags until sunset on Sunday, Nov. 26.

For five days, flags will be lowered for each of the five individuals who lost their lives.

The Polis-Primavera administration also stated that a Pride flag will be up at the Colorado State Capitol.

Coloradans may contribute to those in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund here.