Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Of the city's two largest temporary overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness, one is near capacity but the other still has plenty of space.

The Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Shelter previously had a capacity of around 200, mostly for single men but also including single women, veterans and a few families; however, the shelter is now transitioning into a facility exclusively for families.

Officials said that as snow accumulated and temperatures dropped into the teens Thursday night, the shelter was almost full -- having 13 families which included 38 children.

That number is expected to be around the same Friday night, officials said, with only a few beds available but that no family would be turned away without help finding other shelter.

The renovation into a family shelter starts soon and is scheduled for completion this spring, doubling the current capacity by dividing the interior into nearly 30 sections for the privacy of individual families.

Meanwhile, officials at the nearby Springs Rescue Mission said that they didn't exceed the capacity of 450 Thursday night and don't expect to do so Friday; the shelter is the area's largest and can find room for more people above capacity if necessary, thanks to a recent expansion.

The Rescue Mission's capacity largely serves single men but includes a separate shelter for single women.