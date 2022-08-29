KRDO Anchors brave the ‘Tower of Power’ ride at the 150th Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fair would not be complete without rides. On the first day of the 150th Colorado State Fair, KRDO's Bart Bedsole and Heather Skold got to experience one of the fair's more thrilling rides.

GMC's Chris Larson, a self-proclaimed chicken, opted to not join Bart and Heather. Instead, he was given the chance to operate the ride.

The ride reached about 100 feet in the air, all the way around.

Watch Bart and Heather brave the Tower of Power below:

For more information on rides and more at the Colorado State Fair, click here.