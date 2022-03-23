Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains receives $20M; largest gift in history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest contribution in the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains' history has been made. A generous $20 million was contributed from MacKenzie Scott. The funds will help with a sustainable future and support for the local community. The organization is anticipating a flow in patients amid the newly restricted abortion care bans in the United States.

“MacKenzie Scott’s gift is truly remarkable. In this critical moment, Ms. Scott has recognized the urgent need for equitable access to health care,” said Adrienne Mansanares, President & CEO of PPRM. “An extraordinary gift of this magnitude is a testament to the hundreds of committed employees at PPRM providing exceptional educational programming, compassionate health care, and a space for action and belonging for supporters and activists deeply committed to protecting our human right to receive health care. In her visionary generosity, Ms. Scott joins with tens of thousands of other supporters who recognize the important work PPRM does in the communities we are so proud to serve.”

Great quality health care, excellent staff and patient experience, innovative and transformative technologies, along with promoting "equity, belonging, and thriving communities throughout PPRM’s four-state region."

"2021 was the worst year for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973; more than 100 abortion bans and restrictions were enacted across the country. Already in 2022 more than 500 abortion restrictions have been introduced across 41 states."

Due to the restrictive abortion laws, many states are making it nearly impossible to access to abortion care. Many states are following Texas' stance on the abortion ban. The Court is rolling out Mississippi to be the next state on banning abortion care.

More than 344,000 women, men, young people, transgender, and nonbinary patients in their four-state region don't have access to reproductive health care.

"PPRM urges all who support this essential work to join MacKenzie Scott in fighting back during this public health crisis."