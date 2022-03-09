Possible return of wolverines to Colorado discussed by Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, wolverines disappeared from the state a century ago and the last confirmed sighting was 13 years ago but a plan to reintroduce the animals was discussed Wednesday.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Dan Prenzlow, director of CPW, mentioned the subject during the first day of the two-day annual CPW Commission meeting.

CPW said that it presented a report and plan in 2010 regarding how wolverine reintroduction might happen, and the agency is reviewing that plan to determine if it remains a possibility.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

"We will be working with a wolverine expert who is going to take on updating and providing greater detail on a wolverine restoration and management plan," CPW spokesman Travis Duncan said in a statement to KRDO NewsChannel 13 Wednesday. "The contract isn’t in place yet, but we hope to be able to say more on this soon."

The wolverine is the largest member of the weasel family -- occasionally mistaken for a small bear -- growing to a length of three feet, stockily built and weighing up to 30 pounds. It prefers to live in high-altitude alpine environments and generally preys on small mammals.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

The state's last wolverine sighting was in 1919, but in 2009 the Greater Yellowstone Wolverine Program tracked a wolverine that covered 500 miles from Grand Teton National Park into north central Colorado.

According to some reports, Colorado has the potential to support up to 100 wolverines.

CPW is working with groups, governments and other interested parties on the wolverine plan.