Pikes Peak Community College awaits approval for rebranding institution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Community College (PPCC) is awaiting approval from the Colorado State Legislature to change its name to Pikes Peak State College.

In a news release, PPCC was originally named El Paso County College back in 1968. Once the institution expanded its population and diverse offerings, it was renamed Pikes Peak Community College in 1978, 10 years later.

The institution is looking to rebrand its name to stay modern, grow its value among employers and students, and to improve the market. In addition, increase the institution's enrollment, develop partnerships with organizations, and growth competitiveness among other institutions.

"Like some of our sister colleges who recently dropped 'junior college' from their name, Pikes Peak needs to step up to a more aspirational moniker," college president Lance Bolton said.

PPCC plays a crucial role in training and proving education for the Pikes Peak community. From health care industry to early childhood education, the institution's programs support education growth and economic endurance across Southern Colorado while prepping students into transferring to a four-year institution for a bachelors program.

The president of PPCC, Dr. Lance Bolton requested the name change last fall to the Colorado State Legislature. House Representatives, Marc Snyder and Tony Exum along with Senate Representative, Paul Lundeen and Pete Lee sponsored the bill.

PPCC's name change will not change the focus on two-year degrees and certificates but focus on institution expansion for students wanting to transfer to a four-year institution.