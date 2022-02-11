State updates guidance surrounding COVID-19 in Colorado schools

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health updated the statewide guidance surrounding COVID-19 in schools.

Under the updated Practical Guide for Operationalizing CDC's School Guidance, a new section was added that outlines an option for K-12 schools to move away from individual case-investigation responses to a more routine disease control model for the virus.

According to the CDPHE, the new model aligns more closely with COVID-19 efforts with public health response strategies used for other infectious diseases in schools.

“As COVID-19 case rates, percent positivity, and hospitalization rates continue to decrease and stabilize, it is appropriate for schools to choose a more typical routine disease control model. This type of model focuses more on responding to case clusters, outbreaks, and evidence of ongoing transmission in schools, and less on individual case investigation, contact tracing, and quarantining of staff and students following school exposures,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. “This approach will help schools, parents, and teachers continue in-person learning with fewer disruptions, but schools should consider transitioning to this option cautiously, as moving too soon could result in an increase in transmission.”

The state suggests implementation for this transition to begin Feb. 28, 2022.

However, to avoid an increase in outbreaks and greater disruption to in-person learning, the CDPHE says schools should ideally transition to a routine disease control model once local transmission risks fall below a high or substantial level and stabilize.

Currently, all Colorado counties are at a "high or substantial level" according to data provided by the CDC.

View the Practical Guide for Operationalizing CDC's School Guidance here.