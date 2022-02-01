Pueblo drops mask requirement for city buildings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar says masks will no longer be required in city buildings, effective Tuesday.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning rescinding the city's remaining mask order. It was first enacted on Aug. 26 before being amended on Nov. 10.

Gradisar says the mask order is being lifted because of the increasing vaccination rate in the city. However, he still encourages people to get vaccinated if they haven't been already.

“City of Pueblo employees and the public are no longer required to wear a mask indoors in City designated buildings as was part of the order I signed last year,” said Gradisar. “The fully vaccinated rate for Pueblo is increasing. I still want to encourage all Puebloans to get vaccinated if they have not already and if they feel it is necessary to reduce the risk of infection, to wear a mask.”

The city says anyone who is unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a mask, "especially when indoors in large groups of people."