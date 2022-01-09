2 killed and more injured, Colorado Springs Police investigating double homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were killed in a shooting at the Summit Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs, and a suspect is still at large, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Police say that the shooting happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are still on the scene, which is at 1940 South Chelton Road, east of the Colorado Springs Airport. They are asking that people please avoid the area, as it's an active scene and the suspect hasn't been located.

CSPD clarifies that "upon arrival, officers found two deceased victims. Additional victims with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals."

Homicide Detectives have responded to the scene to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CSPD Dispatch at 444-7000.