2 killed and more injured, Colorado Springs Police investigating double homicide
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were killed in a shooting at the Summit Creek Apartments in Colorado Springs, and a suspect is still at large, according to Colorado Springs Police.
Police say that the shooting happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department are still on the scene, which is at 1940 South Chelton Road, east of the Colorado Springs Airport. They are asking that people please avoid the area, as it's an active scene and the suspect hasn't been located.
CSPD clarifies that "upon arrival, officers found two deceased victims. Additional victims with apparent gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals."
Homicide Detectives have responded to the scene to take over the investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CSPD Dispatch at 444-7000.
that area has really turned dangerous.
Definitely not the place to be at night.
As a matter of fact- lately, you shouldn’t be anywhere in this city after dark.
Sad for the good people that live in that area. Something needs to be done its worse that a war zone over there.
“They are asking that people please avoid the area, as it’s an active scene and the suspect hasn’t been located.”
.
The warning is appreciated. All too often it’s been reported here that there is “no threat to the community”, even when the suspect hasn’t been located. So it’s good to see this change.