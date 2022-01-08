Police looking 14-year-old runaway teen from Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police say they are looking for a 14-year-old runaway, named Kailey Chappel. She was last seen Friday, January 7th by her parents at around 5:00 p.m, and was reported missing at around 10:30 p.m.

Chappel was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve crop top shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket. She possibly has a backpack with a change of clothes in it, according to officers.

If you have any information, please contact the Canon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.