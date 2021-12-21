CDOT trains crews in Fremont County to break up large boulders that fall on highways

COTOPAXI, Colo. (KRDO) -- The region's dry weather has reduced the likelihood of rocks -- especially large boulders -- from falling on highways in mountainous areas of southern Colorado.

Wet weather and freeze-thaw cycles can crack rocks and sent them tumbling down narrow passes and canyons, damaging the pavement and blocking traffic for hours, if not weeks.

Rock falls and slides can happen suddenly and without warning, so they can also pose a risk to the safety of drivers and passengers.

To prepare for future situations, the Colorado Department of Transportation spent Monday training a dozen of its workers on how to break apart boulders that are too big for front-end loaders and dump trucks to handle.

The training was done in a rock quarry along U.S. 50, just east of Cotopaxi in western Fremont County; that stretch of the highway between the Royal Gorge and Salida is one of the region's most common rock fall areas.

Workers were trained to drill into a boulder and insert a charge that pressurizes water and produces a concussive force that breaks the rock into smaller, more manageable pieces.

CDOT emphasized that explosives aren't used in the process because an explosion would propel rocks through the air and create a dangerous situation.

