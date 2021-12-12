Grass fires on I-25 leads to business, hotel evacuations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on scene around 1 P.M. Sunday battling multiple grass fires off I-25 near the Interquest exit.

CSFD says evacuations have been ordered for hotels and businesses in the area.

At 2 P.M., officials tweeted that the fire was knocked down and a containment line is established. However, they say lots of smoke is still visible in the area.

Around 2:30 P.M., CSFD tweeted they were mopping up hotspots in the area. They say no structures are threatened. Officials say evacuations of hotels and businesses in the area were lifted and the fire is under control.

