Gov. Polis gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado, Dec. 7

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday as public health officials continue to track the emerging Omicron variant.



Watch below starting around 1 p.m. Polis will be joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

You can find more information about COVID-19 statistics, including where to get a vaccine or test, by clicking this link.

In Colorado Springs, the community vaccination site at the Chapel Hills Mall will be offering 1,000 vaccines per day this weekend. You can set up an appointment at any time by clicking this link.