Flying W Wranglers ring in the holiday spirit for “Cowboy Christmas Jubilee”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cowboy Christmas Jubilee is back again this year at the Flying W Ranch. Christmas at the Ranch runs from December 3rd through December 22nd, with musical shows performed by their world-renowned Flying W Wranglers.

The Flying W Ranch is a working mountain cattle ranch, and since 1953, a tourism and entertainment venue in the foothills of Colorado Springs, Colorado. From May to October, the ranch features outdoor chuckwagon suppers typical of those served on cattle drives, and western-style living history areas.

Eight years after it was destroyed by the Waldo Canyon Fire, Flying W Ranch reopened in 2020. The iconic piece of southern Colorado history originally planned to reopen at the end of May, and then June, but COVID-19 pushed those plans back to Friday, July 10.

