Stabbing in Pueblo under investigation, man in critical condition

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Pueblo Police Department, police responded to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Sitter Place in Pueblo, which is located near the Mountain View Cemetary.

PPD says they found a male victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim is in critical condition.

Credit: Pueblo Police Department

Detectives responded and initiated an investigation, while police are interviewing several people to learn more. This case continues to be an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867). If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

