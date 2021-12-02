Omicron variant confirmed in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Thursday that the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Colorado.

The case was a female in Arapahoe County who traveled to Southern Africa, according to CDPHE. She's reportedly experiencing minor symptoms and is isolated at home.

CDPHE says the patient was fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster, but hadn't received the booster yet.

Few details about the effects of the Omicron variant have been made available, with researchers still working to figure out if it's more transmissible or dangerous than other COVID-19 variants.

Colorado is the third state to detect the Omicron variant, CDPHE said.

You can find more information about COVID-19 in Colorado, including the latest data and where to find a vaccine or test near you, by clicking this link.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.