Colorado Public Health officials give update on COVID-19
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials are speaking about the latest COVID-19 statistics in Colorado, including an update on the newly emerging Omicron variant.
You can find more information on COVID-19, including statistics and where to get a vaccine or test, by clicking this link.
Wonder If The State Labs are going to be able to ID the Omi variant as they were behind in capability to do so the Delta!!