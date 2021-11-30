Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:14 PM
Published 1:43 PM

Colorado Public Health officials give update on COVID-19

<i>CDC</i><br/>Waning vaccine immunity and rising infections due to the Delta variant has prompted wealthy nations to reconsider the definition of
CDC
CDC
Waning vaccine immunity and rising infections due to the Delta variant has prompted wealthy nations to reconsider the definition of "fully vaccinated" from coronavirus.

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment officials are speaking about the latest COVID-19 statistics in Colorado, including an update on the newly emerging Omicron variant.

Watch below:

You can find more information on COVID-19, including statistics and where to get a vaccine or test, by clicking this link.

Top Stories

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content