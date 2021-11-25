Crash causes major backup on I-25 near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened after a crash near Larkspur that caused major delays Thursday morning. Traffic began flowing again at about 10:10 a.m.

Earlier

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that northbound Interstate 25 was closed between Colorado Springs and Denver on Thanksgiving morning due to a crash near Larkspur.

The crash was reported at about 8:10 a.m. Traffic cameras showed a significant backup of traffic in the northbound lanes that stretched over a mile near Upper Lake Gulch Road as of 9 a.m., with vehicles moving slowly.

Information about the crash wasn't made immediately available.

