Crash causes major backup on I-25 near Larkspur
LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened after a crash near Larkspur that caused major delays Thursday morning. Traffic began flowing again at about 10:10 a.m.
Earlier
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that northbound Interstate 25 was closed between Colorado Springs and Denver on Thanksgiving morning due to a crash near Larkspur.
The crash was reported at about 8:10 a.m. Traffic cameras showed a significant backup of traffic in the northbound lanes that stretched over a mile near Upper Lake Gulch Road as of 9 a.m., with vehicles moving slowly.
Information about the crash wasn't made immediately available.
Keep updated with the KRDO live traffic map at this link.
