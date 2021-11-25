Balloonist makes surprise landing in Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Grocery store parking lots are usually packed with cars around the holidays, but one Colorado Springs King Soopers had a balloonist make a surprise landing in the middle of a lane on Thanksgiving morning.

Several KRDO viewers caught sight of the balloon slowly descending near Woodmen Ave. in north Colorado Springs Thursday morning. After a few minutes, the balloonist landed in the shopping center parking lot near Lexington Drive.

KRDO viewer Jenny Harris said she was watching the balloonist and noted that "he seemed off and on like he was okay," but he appeared to be uninjured.

"Thank goodness he had a safe landing," Harris said.

The balloonist wasn't identified.