Stabbing suspect in custody, shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield neighborhood lifted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is now in custody following a standoff in the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies will still be in the area gathering equipment and information.

According to a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), a woman called 911 at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. She was near King Elementary School in Security-Widefield and said that she had been stabbed.

Officers with the Fountain Police Department were first on the scene. They found the adult woman with serious stab wounds and got her to a hospital quickly. There is no update at this time on her condition.

EPCSO says deputies arrived on the scene very quickly and had information that the stabbing suspect, an adult man, was inside a home in the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue.

Because the stabbing suspect refused to communicate with law enforcement, extra help was called in. The Tactical Support Group was summoned, which consists of tactical dispatchers, crisis negotiators, tactical medics with the fire department, and bomb squad.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a quarter-mile radius of the 6800 block of Defoe Avenue, near King Elementary School. The Sheriff's Office asked that people stay inside their homes, close doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls.

No details have been released yet on the identity of the suspect.