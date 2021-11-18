COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed downtown building boom in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS. Colo. (KRDO) -- No one realized it then, but the 2016 opening of the Blue Dot Place apartment building on Nevada Avenue signaled the start of a downtown construction craze that shows no sign of slowing down.

KRDO

Blue Dot Place was the first new apartment building in 30 years to be built downtown.

During a Thursday meeting of the city's Planning Commission, city planning manager Ryan Tefertiller said that at least two dozen projects will have been completed, started or be in various stages of development through 2026.

City of Colorado Springs

Most of the construction is of new apartment complexes, to meet the demand for housing in the growing city; but several hotels and mixed-use projects are included.

Scott Hente, who heads the commission, said that he likes what he's seen of downtown development.

KRDO

"I like to see downtown progress," he said. "But that doesn't mean I want to see it progress in a haphazard manner. I'd like to see it progress logically, so that you take care of things that you need to take care of."

While some observers fear that the boom is changing the face of downtown too much, others believe it should have happened sooner.

"We're not going to be like downtown Denver," Tefertiller said. "But this kind of development is good for everyone. Once we get more density downtown, then maybe we can get a grocery store and more businesses that we normally wouldn't get. We'll suddenly have many more options for places to go and things to do. Downtown will become even more of a destination spot than it is now."

KRDO

Two apartment complexes on the southeastern edge of downtown will provide 431 units.

City of Colorado Springs

A seven-story project bordering Weidner Field, the new soccer venue, will create 408 units and provide commercial office space.

The latest additions to the city's hotel inventory were completed in the past year: a Hyatt across from City Hall and a Mariott near Acacia Park.

City of Colorado Springs

Tefertiller pointed out that the projects are particularly significant because they require the installing new utility lines and the closing of some adjacent streets.

KRDO

"Many of those lines are a century old or more," he said.

KRDO

Commissioners expressed no concerns or complaints about the proposed 25-story residential/office project announced recently.

"We can't talk about a project until it actually comes before us," Hente said. "But we're waiting to see the final version of that one."

KRDO

Tefertiller said that most of the projects will include their own parking lots or garages, to expand parking opportunities downtown.