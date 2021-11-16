Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident that left one person dead Tuesday.

The accident happened at a construction site near 7600 Wayfarer Drive. Emergency responders initially reported that the incident involved a tractor.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO that one worker was crushed by a piece of equipment and died from his injuries. The worker hasn't been identified yet.

According to a KRDO photographer at the scene, several construction workers were seen forming a prayer circle.

We're working on getting more information. Check back for updates.