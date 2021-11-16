Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 2:06 PM
Published 1:00 PM

Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal industrial accident southeast of Colorado Springs

KRDO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident that left one person dead Tuesday.

The accident happened at a construction site near 7600 Wayfarer Drive. Emergency responders initially reported that the incident involved a tractor.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KRDO that one worker was crushed by a piece of equipment and died from his injuries. The worker hasn't been identified yet.

According to a KRDO photographer at the scene, several construction workers were seen forming a prayer circle.

We're working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

Top Stories

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content