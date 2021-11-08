Humane pet store ordinance considered today by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is getting closer to enacting an ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores, and a possible $500 fine for violators.

During a City Council work session Monday, president Tom Strand is expected to present the proposed ordinance that would prohibit such sales unless pets come from shelters, rescues, licensed breeders and other legitimate animal organizations.

The proposed ordinance requires stores to display that their animals come from legitimate sources and have documentation to prove it.

During a Council discussion on the matter in late February, Strand said that an ordinance is necessary because many pet stores across the country sell dogs and cats that are acquired from puppy and kitten mills, and state and federal laws don't provide enough prevention or enforcement.

However, the Colorado Legislature passed a law that took effect in September, requiring more transparency from pet stores about where they obtain their animals.

Such mills are known for inhumane treatment of animals and living conditions that promote an infection that can be transmitted to humans.

One local pet store, Pet City -- with branches at the city's two shopping malls -- has been accused by animal rights activists and concerned citizens of selling pets from mills; they are the city's only retail stores that sell pets.

Those critics have linked Pet City to four mills or questionable breeders in Kansas, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Owner Dustin Haworth denied the accusations at the February meeting and said that the ordinance would put his stores out of business.

Pet City has been in Colorado Springs for 52 years.

The Council will decide after Monday's discussion whether to vote on the ordinance at Tuesday's regular meeting.

In other business, the Council will consider a revised version of a proposed ordinance regulating carports.

Also expected is a discussion of the process toward replacing the soon-to-be vacant seat of longtime Councilman Richard Skorman, who announced his retirement last week.

The last time the Council had to fill a vacant seat was in 2006, when Skorman left during his second term to work for former Colorado U.S. Senator Ken Salazar. The Council appointed Bernie Herpin from a field of 30 candidates. Herpin went on to serve as a state senator.