Pfizer deadline to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving

COLORADO (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is warning resident today is the last day to get a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and still be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

CDPHE reminds Coloradans to get fully vaccinated before holiday gatherings. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose of their primary vaccine series. State Health says vaccinations are the best way to stay safe from the virus.

Here are the updated dates to be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25): Pfizer by Oct. 21, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11, Moderna (date passed)

Pfizer by Oct. 24, Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14, Moderna (date passed) Christmas (Dec. 25): Moderna by Nov. 13, Pfizer by Nov. 20, Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.