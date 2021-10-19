Colorado Free Application Day$ starts today

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, Colorado's Free Application Day has expanded to become Free Application Day$ (Days). The fourth annual statewide initiative has grown from one day to three days and takes place from Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

All residents of Colorado who are applying for undergraduate programs at all state public and some private Colorado colleges and universities are eligible to submit their admission applications for free between the three days. Undergraduate programs include undergraduate level certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor degrees. This means all of the following applicants are eligible:

First-time freshmen

Transfer students

Returning students

Applicants seeking a second bachelor's degree

Applicants for graduate-level programs are not eligible.

The actual admissions application must be submitted starting Tuesday, Oct. 19 through midnight on Thursday, Oct. 21st.

The statewide push is designed to increase Colorado’s college-going and FAFSA completion rates. Despite being one of the most educated states in the country, Colorado sends just 56% of high school graduates to a college, university, or certificate program, and less than 50% of students submit a FAFSA application—a key indicator of students’ likelihood to continue their education.

By removing barriers for students to achieve a credential, Colorado can increase the number of students who complete their programs and enter the workforce with a degree or competitive skills. Nearly 75% of Colorado jobs require a postsecondary credential. Colorado Free Application Day encourages residents to live up to their fullest potential.

Free Application Day was met with a lot of success last year in 2020:

56,896 total applications submitted

total applications submitted Over $2.3 million in application fee savings

in application fee savings 44% were submitted by students of color

were submitted by students of color Almost 30% were submitted by first-generation students

Application Instructions

Click here to view instructions at each participating college and university in Colorado on how to apply for admission for free during Free Application Day$.

at each participating college and university in Colorado on how to apply for admission for free during Free Application Day$. Click here to view instructions en Espanol .

en . Other private colleges and universities in Colorado not listed in the application instructions may also be providing application fee waivers during Free Application Days - to learn more, visit the admission webpage for the private institution you are interested in.

Click here to learn more.