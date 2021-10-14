Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19 available throughout Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Booster COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Pueblo to eligible recipients, according to the Pueblo Department of Health and environment.

Anyone who received their original Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and is 65 or older is eligible. People as young as 12 years old with underlying medical conditions are also eligible for boosters. Anyone living in a high risk environment like a long-term care facility, or working in a high-risk occupation is also eligible to get the booster dose.

In Pueblo, the Pfizer vaccine booster is available at the Community Vaccine site located near the Pueblo Mall, the vaccine bus and a number of other local retail pharmacies.

For a list of upcoming vaccine clinics, visit pueblohealth.org.

Booster doses for those who received Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved but may be approved in the coming weeks.

Who should get a booster dose?

You should get a booster dose of Pfizer if:

You are 65 years old or older, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You live in a long-term care facility and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You are 50 to 64 years old, at high risk of severe COVID-19, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You may get an booster dose of Pfizer if:

You are 18 to 49 years old, at high risk of severe COVID-19, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

You are 18 to 64 years old, at high risk because of where you live or work, and received the Pfizer vaccine for your first two doses.

When should I get a booster dose?

If you are eligible, you should receive your booster dose of Pfizer approximately six months after your second dose of vaccine.

Why do I need a booster dose?

Booster doses can help give you extra protection from COVID-19 if you are at high risk of getting very sick. Vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time and a booster dose can help raise immunity levels. With delta variant circulating and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster will help protect people who are most at risk. Booster doses are common practice in routine childhood vaccines and require multiple doses at specific intervals to be most effective.

Where can I get a booster dose?

You can get a booster dose at any vaccine provider that has Pfizer. No ID, insurance, or proof of medical history is required. Booster doses are free. You may self-report having a high-risk condition to vaccine providers.

More information about additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-booster-eligibility.