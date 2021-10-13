Airport Road closes for bridge replacement on Thursday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting Thursday, October 14th, Airport Rd will undergo a full closure for bridge reconstruction. The closure will restrict access between Lakewood Cr. and Audubon Dr. in front of Fire Station #8.

The closure will last at least through Spring 2022, starting at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Drivers will be detoured at Fountain Blvd. and Pikes Peak Ave for east/west access.

The result of all the construction will be a brand new Spring Creek Bridge. Crews will work to increase its length to add new sidewalks and deepen the channel below to enable flood flows to pass below the roadway. The north sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk adjacent to the bridge. A future project will extend the southern sidewalk to connect to the existing sidewalk that now ends about a block west of the bridge.