Ballots beginning to arrive in the mail for Colorado voters

STATEWIDE, CO (KRDO)-- The state of Colorado began sending out ballots to voters on Friday, October 8th, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Most ballots will be mailed between the 8th and the 15th of October, but voters can request their ballot be mailed as late as October 25th.

“Once again, it is time for Coloradans to make our voices heard,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “This election is another opportunity for us to demonstrate our excellent election process which prioritizes both access and security.”

Early voting begins on Monday, October 25th. This year, 405 drop boxes and 147 polling centers will be available statewide to Colorado voters. Follow this link to find the drop box or polling center closest to you.

Once again, voters across the state can also track their ballots from when they’re sent to when they are processed by signing up for BallotTrax or BallotTrace at GoVoteColorado.gov. Last year, over 1.6 million voters used BallotTrax to follow their ballots.

Voted ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on November 2.

To register to vote, check your registration, or for election information, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.