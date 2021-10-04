Bear Creek Dog Park temporary closure begins today

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting today the El Paso County Community Services Department will close Bear Creek Dog Park for maintenance. The closure will last through October 10th.

Crews will work on forestry maintenance, trail restoration and drainage improvements during the closure.

There are other dog parks citizens can utilize during the closure. El Paso County communications officials recommend Fox Run Regional Dog Park, Falcon Regional Dog Park and Fountain Creek Dog Park.

For more information and questions contact Kyle Melvin, El Paso County Parks, Assistant Park Operations Division Manager at 719.520.6976 or kylemelvin@elpasoco.com.