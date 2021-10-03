Single vehicle rollover crash on I-25 southbound early Sunday

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Sunday morning, Colorado State Patrol received reports of a car crash on I-25. The driver was heading southbound on the highway and rolled off the left side of the embankment, near Exit 153, between Northgate and Interquest Parkway.

It appears no other cars were involved. The vehicle, a dark gray sedan, had extensive damage to the front and rear side of the car. It ended up about 35 to 40 feet off the highway.

Medical personnel and Colorado Springs firefighters also responded to the scene. The condition of the driver is still unclear.



At the time of this article, all southbound lanes on I-25 are fully open and there is no traffic impact.

KRDO will post additional details to this article, once they become available.