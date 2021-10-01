Police investigating break-in, attempted burglary at several businesses

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Currently, Colorado Springs Police officers are at the Lincoln Center, after several storefronts were broken into overnight.

Café Red Point, Nightingale Bread, Lincoln Street Barber Shop, and Building Three Coffee all have broken windows.







KRDO spoke with the owner of Café Red Point, Dan Fuhr, who says the burglar broke into their store, shattered their glass windows, and attempted to steal from their safe.

Fuhr initially found out about the vandalism, when he got a phone call from the owner of Building Three coffee, who altered him of the break-in. He got to his business around 7:00 a.m., and he saw the window pane of the sliding glass door was shattered.

Video surveillance footage from the break-in at Café Red Point was captured at around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. It shows a bald man around 30 to 40-years-old, wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie trying to steal money from the smoothie shop's safe.

Fuhr says, "This has been tough. We're running a mom-and-pop. It's never an easy road just to get started, and things were rolling well, then we get hit by COIVD, we get through COVID, now we get broken into, but just another bump in the road that we're gonna roll through and see what tomorrow holds for us."

The business owner adds, "It's just unfortunate. I think this is happening while the economy is good, what is going to happen when the economy is bad? I have concerns over the uncertainty of the future of what's happening."





If you have any information about this man, you are asked to contact Colorado Springs Police immediately.