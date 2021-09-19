Motorcyclist dead, single-vehicle crash

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police were called to reports of a motorcycle crash in Southeast Colorado Springs, on Delta Drive, just south of Hancock Expressway. When police arrived, they found a man near the crash, completely unresponsive.

CSPD attempted to save his life, however, the motorcyclist died.

Based on the severity of the crash, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team responded and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Both directions of Delta Drive between Weston Road on Hancock Expressway were closed.