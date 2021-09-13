Suspects use stolen credit cards to buy over $410K worth of fuel from Kum & Go stations

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police got a heads up in April that suspects were using stolen credit card numbers to get large amounts of diesel fuel from Kum & Go stations across Colorado, and a suspect was arrested just last week.

Kum & Go reported that the pattern started in Denver and moved to the Colorado Springs area, but more than $410,000 worth of diesel fuel had been purchased using the stolen card numbers, according to a report from CSPD.

Investigators learned that the suspects were using modified pickup trucks to transport a lot of fuel at a time. One suspect, Jose Romero-Bizuela, was spotted using gift cards that were "reencoded with stolen credit card numbers" to purchase fuel at three different Kum & Go stations. When officers stopped him, they found about 750 gallons of diesel fuel in the bed of a modified Ford F-250. Police didn't say in the report where the fuel was suspected to be going to.

CSPD said in a report that Romero-Bizuela was arrested on Friday. He's facing charges of identity theft, cybercrime, and theft in connection with the spree.

Police say other suspects are being identified and the investigation is still ongoing. We're working on getting more information about the case.