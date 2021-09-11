NORAD, USNORTHCOM to host 9/11 commemoration ceremony

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- NORAD and USNORTHCOM will host the NORAD and USNORTHCOM 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Headquarters.

The ceremony will be on September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.

General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Army General James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command will provide remarks. Retired U.S. Air Force General Ralph E. "Ed" Eberhart, NORAD commander during 9/11 and first commander of U.S. Northern Command, is the keynote speaker.

There will be flyovers during the ceremony and other activities to honor the victims of the attacks at the 9/11 memorial on the NORAD Headquarters grounds.

This event will be broadcast live on DVIDS: http://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/26790.