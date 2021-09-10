Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US
A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country.
According to HelpAdvisor.com, roughly 35 percent of the senior citizen population in Colorado is struggling to pay next month’s rent. Compared to several other states the study cites, that puts Colorado at the top. On the other side of the survey, senior residents in Connecticut, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona had the highest confidence in paying rent.
Coming up at 5 p.m. on KRDO Newschannel 13, hear from Colorado Springs city officials about what is being done to address the housing insecurity issue among the senior population.
This is not a list on which Colorado wants to be at the top.
Of course, many people here won’t care, because they’re not directly affected. Despite all the Christian teachings in Colorado Springs, long gone are the days of helping your neighbors and treating others as you would like to be treated.
For these elderly- and disabled-the rest of their days are filled with food and shelter fears.
Many would say they look forward to dying as the struggle will end.
Social security payments have been lagging behind true inflation in America for decades. To catch up social security payments should be tripled to be in step with real inflation.
Colofornia already is one of the leading states in the nation for children committing suicide soon they will lead in suicide at the other end of the age spectrum, seniors.