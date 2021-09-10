Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US

Top Stories

A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country.

According to HelpAdvisor.com, roughly 35 percent of the senior citizen population in Colorado is struggling to pay next month’s rent. Compared to several other states the study cites, that puts Colorado at the top. On the other side of the survey, senior residents in Connecticut, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico, and Arizona had the highest confidence in paying rent.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on KRDO Newschannel 13, hear from Colorado Springs city officials about what is being done to address the housing insecurity issue among the senior population.