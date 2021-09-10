Mitchell High School JROTC holds 9/11 ceremony

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday at 9 a.m., Mitchell High School's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 tragedy.

At Friday's commemoration, Mitchell High School will honor the military personnel, firefighters, police officers, and civilians who passed away during the tragic event.

Ms. Kathryn Yancy LaBorie, a 1975 graduate of Mitchell High School, will be honored. She was a flight attendant aboard United Airlines Flight 175. Her plane was the second aircraft to crash into the World Trade Center.

Attendees of Friday's event include Mitchell’s JROTC Cadets, Band, Choir, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, and the Yancey Family. Attending the ceremony will be students, teachers, parents, district administrators, and public officials.