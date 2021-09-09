Police investigating shooting near Citadel Mall

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police officers are looking into a reported shooting that happened at a business near the Citadel Mall Thursday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but CSPD confirmed to KRDO that the call came in for a shooting around 3:47 p.m.

At this point, a suspect hasn't been identified or located. Police said two victims were taken to the hospital, but their current conditions weren't given.

CSPD says two ambulances were called to the scene. Police asked people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.