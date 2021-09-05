D11 to require face masks for secondary students and staff

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a statement released Sunday, District 11 says they will require masks for all secondary students, grades 6 through 12 regardless of vaccination status.

The requirement will begin on Tuesday, September 7th, and will be in place for 30 days and subsequently reevaluated.

Mask requirements:



According to the Colorado Springs District 11, the following situations allow for the removal of a mask:



• While eating

• While outside during designated mask breaks

• Teachers and Special Service Providers may remove their masks and have students remove their masks when teaching phonics, small group reading instruction, or paying attention to the articulation of sounds and speech. Masks/face coverings must be worn put once this instruction is completed

• While staff are alone in their office or classroom with the door closed.

• While seated in an open office format to include cubicles, staff may remove their masks if seated and more than 12 feet away from their nearest colleague who also must be seated.

*If someone enters the room, you must put on the mask/face covering.

View District 11's note to families below:

Dear D11 Families,



As we’ve been communicating, we continue to monitor the El Paso County Public Health data and want to update you on the mask/face covering requirements in D11. One of our main goals is to keep our schools open for in-person learning as much as possible this school year. We’ve already experienced challenges in some of our schools that have impacted in-person learning, so we must take precautions. Regardless of individual feelings on masks/face coverings, the fact remains when all people in a classroom are masked, students will NOT have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. This helps D11 to achieve the main goal of keeping classrooms and schools open for in-person learning as long as possible.



The El Paso County Public Health data now reflects five consecutive days above the 250/100K threshold for secondary (grades 6-12) requirements as indicated here. Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the District will implement mask/face covering requirements for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will be in place for 30 days and re-evaluated as we continue to monitor the community COVID spread. Your student’s school office will have disposable masks available for students should they forget, soil, or damage their mask.

The District previously communicated the mask requirements for all elementary students and staff also starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021. All communication may be viewed at www.d11.org/returntolearn.



Any staff or student who is not physically able to wear and remove a face covering correctly should complete the documentation of inability to wear a mask – non-medical available at the school.



Thank you for your continued partnership as we strive to keep our schools open for in-person learning, and keep our students and staff healthy and safe