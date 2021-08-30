Air Force Academy vaccinating cadets Monday to be in line with DOD guidance

Top Stories

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The US Air Force Academy is vaccinating cadets at the school on Monday to be in line with new guidance from the Secretary of Defense.

According to a release from the AFA, the distribution is happening all day Monday, but there won't be any "administrative or disciplinary actions" taken against cadets who don't receive the vaccine by the end of the day.

While there's a new push after Sec. of Defense Lloyd J. Austin issued the mandate requiring the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for service members, the AFA has had a vaccine available since January.

"The Secretary has indicated that the health and well-being of Defense Department personnel are a readiness issue," the Air Force Academy said in a statement Monday. "Military personnel protect the nation from great threats and they should be protected themselves as much as possible from COVID-19."

According to the AFA, the Department of Defense currently requires at least nine vaccines for people entering military service, with up to 17 vaccines "depending on the member's role and geographic region."