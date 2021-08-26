Streets closed after truck slams into bridge over Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One neighbor said it sounded like an explosion when a truck slammed into the bridge over Platte Ave. at El Paso Street Thursday afternoon in Colorado Springs.

Both streets have been closed in both directions as emergency crews evaluate the damage to the bridge. Emergency crews said the closure could last at least an hour as of 1:45 p.m. At this point, it's not clear if the bridge suffered catastrophic damage.

Update- Both Platte & El Paso are closed at this intersection. Unknown time frame for re-opening. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 26, 2021

The semi-truck that crashed into the bridge was able to make it through and is parked nearby, according to emergency dispatchers.

