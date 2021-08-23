Neighborhood mistakes toy gun for automatic rifle

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A neighborhood in the Stetson Hills area near Skyview Middle School mistakes a toy gun for an automatic rifle.

Colorado Springs Police received multiple calls from neighbors about seeing a young boy sticking his head out of a van sunroof alleged to have an automatic rifle.

Once officers were able to locate the van, they recovered a "very realistic looking" toy rifle.

Officers confirmed the boy to be 14-years-old.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Shortly after, the boy was released.