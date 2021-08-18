Manitou Springs enacting new mask requirement

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs was one of the last towns in the region to lift its original mask mandate in response to COVID-19, and now a new mask requirement is going into place next week in response to the Delta Variant.

According to a release from the city of Manitou Springs on Wednesday, masks will be required in all "indoor public areas within Manitou Springs" starting August 23.

The city is giving exceptions to children under the age of five and people who can't "medically tolerate a face covering," according to the news release. Also, if you're sitting at a table in a restaurant, you can take your mask off.

Manitou Springs says this mask mandate is slightly different from the last one -- masks aren't being required outside this time.

Police say they'll "enforce disturbances resulting from disputes inside local businesses over the Emergency Order and treat them as any other trespassing issue."