Graffiti vandalism tarnishes Garden of the Gods park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vandals continue to damage the popular tourist attraction, the Garden of the Gods park, which sightseers flock to regularly.

On August 11th, Garden of the Gods posted photos on Facebook of the most recent etchings, writing, "We would like to remind people to visit with respect. Practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It's just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park."





Five years ago, the welcome sign was vandalized. The graffiti paint read, "$prinkle$ and "Moneybagz" (below).

Garden of the Gods, a treasured Colorado Springs park was vandalized back in November, sparking outrage among many.

At that time, staff posted a photo of the graffiti on the Garden of the Gods Facebook page to bring attention to the issue, after rocks at Sentinel Spires were defaced. The post has since received 1,400 reactions and nearly 200 comments.

It's unfortunately, something park manager John Stark said he deals with often.

"With COVID-19, there's certainly an increased use in our open spaces and in our parks and there is an increased number of maintenance issues that have come up," Stark said.



