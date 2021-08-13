Graffiti vandalism tarnishes Garden of the Gods park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vandals continue to damage the popular tourist attraction, the Garden of the Gods park, which sightseers flock to regularly.
On August 11th, Garden of the Gods posted photos on Facebook of the most recent etchings, writing, "We would like to remind people to visit with respect. Practice Leave No Trace principles and allow others to experience nature more natural. It's just not okay or cool to carve on anything in the park."
Five years ago, the welcome sign was vandalized. The graffiti paint read, "$prinkle$ and "Moneybagz" (below).
Garden of the Gods, a treasured Colorado Springs park was vandalized back in November, sparking outrage among many.
At that time, staff posted a photo of the graffiti on the Garden of the Gods Facebook page to bring attention to the issue, after rocks at Sentinel Spires were defaced. The post has since received 1,400 reactions and nearly 200 comments.
It's unfortunately, something park manager John Stark said he deals with often.
"With COVID-19, there's certainly an increased use in our open spaces and in our parks and there is an increased number of maintenance issues that have come up," Stark said.
Comments
5 Comments
We should not be spending so much money on parks and trails because there are too many people who are angry with, hate the community they live in and as a result enjoy destroying it.
Probably has something to do with the enormously high cost of living here that has made Colofornia Springs the city of no hope for far too many.
But hey this city keeps the developers happy so I guess they look at that as a success for the city, certainly for them.
Yea, lets not invest in our community due to vandalism. Thanks for a great solution.
I’m saying invest less, drama queen.
Were you looking in the mirror when you wrote “there are too many people who are angry with, hate the community they live in”?
No, drama queen.